We Found Bigfoot Trivia Extravaganza Offers Adventure For Movie Buffs And A New Twist For Movie Promotion

- Tom Monson, Writer and ProducerLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The creators of We Found Bigfoot present the We Found Bigfoot Trivia Extravaganza , a unique opportunity for movie enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the film's narrative and potentially win an exciting adventure.The contest opens. January 1, 2024, and ends February 11, 2024. Contestants have six chances to win.It's simple – watch the movie (available for free on Tubi), answer ten questions, and stand a chance to not only gain recognition but also embark on a real Bigfoot exploration. This Extravaganza emphasizes puzzle-solving, celebrates detective skills and aims to enhance the movie-watching experience.Participate in the Fun Detective Game:Picture yourself as a detective fully engaged in a movie. This Extravaganza encourages active involvement, unlocking the film's mysteries and showcasing the viewer's detective prowess. The creators of We Found Bigfoot take pride in their work and are eager for viewers to enjoy the storyline.Feel a Sense of Accomplishment:Members of the audience can celebrate their inner detectives by participating in a contest that rewards their ability to uncover the movie's secrets. Similar to detectives solving cases, the We Found Bigfoot Trivia Extravaganza lets viewers experience the satisfaction of cracking the code.Enhance the Movie Experience:This Extravaganza isn't just about watching; it's about truly enjoying the movie. Dive into the story, have fun, and discover the joy of being an integral part of a cinematic adventure.Grand Prize: A Real Adventure:In addition to books, movies, and other merchandise, the grand prize here is an authentic adventure. The winner receives an invitation to explore the actual forest where We Found Bigfoot was filmed, experiencing the natural beauty of one of the most stunning locations on Earth.How to Join:For those seeking a unique experience, the We Found Bigfoot Trivia Extravaganza awaits. Showcase your puzzle-solving skills, revel in the movie in a new way, and stand a chance to win a genuine adventure. It's a movie Extravaganza designed for enjoyment.About We Found Bigfoot:We Found Bigfoot is an adventure movie that follows a once-great moviemaker into the dense forests of Oregon to capture footage of a Bigfoot.For Extravaganza details and movie information, visit wefoundbigfoot .

