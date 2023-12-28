Mulberrys Garment Care Comes To The Capital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mulberrys has opened its first Washington, D.C. location at 5019 Wisconsin Ave., NW. The upscale garment care business caters to discerning customers who place a premium on high-end service.

Mulberrys is distinguished by its upscale interiors, attentive and assistive staff and a“high-touch” clothing care process. Hallmarks of the luxury offering include green cleaning, complimentary shirt collar stays and reusable wooden hangers, and a 10-st

High-End, High-Touch Garment Care Business Kicks Off East Coast Expansion with New Site in Washington, D.C.

- Dan Miller, Mulberrys' CEOWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting news for those who place a premium on high-end service came today from Mulberrys Garment Care, a growing chain of five-star dry cleaning and laundry service providers where dry cleaning is reimagined. With more than a dozen combined locations in Minnesota and California, the award-winning brand has brought its deluxe service to the nation's capital, opening its first East Coast store here yesterday at 5019 Wisconsin Ave., NW. The debut is part of a strategic expansion plan set to bring the first-class concept to markets throughout the East and eventually, across the country.To celebrate the opening, Mulberrys of Friendship Heights is offering new customers coupons good for discounts up to 50% off its services, which include: dry cleaning; wash and fold laundry; pressed laundry; shoe shine and repair; tailoring and alterations; and cleaning of specialty items including leather goods, furs, wedding gowns, rugs, bedding and linens. Customers can access the coupons by visiting the new store and receiving a Welcome Kit or visiting the Mulberrys Friendship Heights webpage . Digital banner ads, a print ad in Bethesda Magazine, emails from Montgomery County, Md.'s news source MoCo360, and direct mail pieces to nearby homes will also provide offers for the discounts, encouraging nearby customers to experience the Mulberrys difference themselves.Details Make The DifferenceMulberrys is distinguished by its upscale interiors, attentive and assistive staff and a“high-touch” clothing care process. Hallmarks of the luxury offering include green cleaning, complimentary shirt collar stays and reusable wooden hangers, and a 10-step-per-item detailed inspection process in which trained personnel check buttons, hem and zippers and make repairs as needed. Customers receive their items back looking and feeling like new. The concept has captured numerous accolades in both San Francisco and Minnesota.For added convenience, customers can order free pickup and delivery service. Those who visit the store, however, will encounter a surprisingly spa-like atmosphere with relaxing lighting, quiet acoustics, comfortable seating, floral displays, homey décor, and a variety of refreshing beverages such as mineral water and apple juice available for purchase. Mulberrys locations are even dog-friendly, providing water and snacks for customers' furry friends.The store will also sell a variety of products to help guests complete their pampered feeling at home, including scented sachets, hanging cedar blocks for closets, air fresheners, hand lotions, scented candles and fragrant detergents.“We are delighted and proud to be debuting our first East Coast store in the District,” said Dan Miller, Mulberrys' CEO.“The area is teeming with politicians, businesspeople, dignitaries and others who dress to impress and highly value a concierge level of service. We are custom-made to cater to that category of clientele, delivering a sophisticated VIP experience that will leave them feeling honored and appreciated and their items looking like new.”Mulberrys of Friendship Heights is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can download the free Mulberrys mobile app on Android or iOS and follow the quick, easy instructions for setting up a new account through which they can order free pickup and delivery to both residences and office buildings. Mulberrys also regularly posts care tips, special offers, news and other information on Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram.A grand opening event Is being planned for early next month. For more information on products and services, location, hours, and more, visit mulberryscleaners/friendshipheights or call (202) 937-0001.About Mulberrys:Mulberrys is an award-winning artisan laundry and dry cleaning provider servicing the San Francisco Bay Area and Minnesota's Twin Cities. Founded on the idea that garment care should be a craft, not a commodity, Mulberrys features toxin-free dry cleaning, recyclable packaging, an on-demand app, 24 to 48-hour turnaround, and bright storefronts. For more information, visit .

