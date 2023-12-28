Committed To Empowerment Of Divyangjan: LG Sinha

“Divyangjan are equal partners in the economic growth of J&K. The administration will ensure Divyangjan lead a life of dignity and self-respect,” he said.

The LG made these remarks while inaugurating the temporary Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for skill development, rehabilitation and empowerment of Divyangjan here on Thursday. The facility will cater to rehabilitation services for different categories of Divyangjan besides skill development training for their empowerment.

“Jammu Kashmir Administration is committed to the empowerment of Divyangjan. Several steps have been taken in J&K post August 2019 to ensure empowerment and comprehensive rights of Divyangjan. District Level Committee has been formed, grievance redressal officer and nodal education officer has been appointed in all 20 districts,” he added.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for brining significant change in attitude of society towards Divyangjan and paving the way for their empowerment for quality and independent living, Sinha said that PM has changed the thinking of the society towards the Divyangjan who were earlier used to be considered as dependent but now they are full of self-confidence, empowered and scripting new success in their life's journey.

He observed that after the abrogation of Article 370, the administration has streamlined facilitation of disability certificate issuance for accessing benefits and services. The LG also noted that so far, 176,355 UDID certificates have been issued and 182,338 UDID cards have been generated. As per CCPD data J&K is ranked 6th in the country.

“Efforts are being made through self-employment schemes to provide Divyangjan with facilities, options and opportunities to live their lives with dignity,” the LG said.

He said that special electronic equipment is being provided to Divyangjan to ensure ease of communication and accessibility for persons with visual and hearing disabilities.

Later, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar laid the foundation stone of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Samba through virtual mode. Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament and Sh Keshav Dutt Sharma, Chairman, District Development Council Samba were also present.

The CRC at Samba will be constructed by NBCC in 38 kanals 18 marlas of land. The estimated cost of construction is Rs 29 crores and the MoU has been signed with NBCC to initiate the construction work and finish the work within a span of one year.

