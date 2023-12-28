Pakistan Bans New Year Celebrations In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said his government decided to ban the New Year celebrations in solidarity with the unarmed Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Bearing in mind the genocide of innocent people, particularly the children in Gaza, the Pakistani nation and the entire Muslim world are in a state of profound anguish, he said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Pakistan, which stated support to "our Palestinian brothers and sisters" at all international forums, will continue to do so, decided to impose a strict ban on New Year celebrations of any kind, he noted.

Kakar added that the government is in contact with Egypt and Jordan to ensure provision of assistance to the brotherly people of Palestine and evacuate the injured Gazans.

Echoing the stance of the government, the Pakistani army expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned the atrocities and war crimes being committed by the Israeli occupation army in Gaza Strip.

The army reiterated the call for immediate ceasefire and finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza topped 21,320 in addition to 55,603 injuries since October 7, according to Palestinian medical sources. (end)

fas









MENAFN28122023000071011013ID1107666654