Taylor Port Wine Infuses Culture Into The Wine Category And Ensured Women In Hip Hop Didn't Go Overlooked During The 50Th Anniversary Of Hip Hop

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / Taylor Port Wine, a renowned brand in the wine category, kicked off their campaign empowering women in Hip Hop and celebrating their contributions during the 50th Year of Hip Hop celebrations. The brand believes in ensuring that these talented women are recognized and appreciated for their immense impact on the music industry.

"Highlighting and honoring Black women is not only important, it's crucial for the wine industry's growth," said Darius Hicks, Sr. Brand Manager for Taylor Port Wine. "At Taylor Port, we push to create not just elevated experiences, but experiences that are authentic and relevant to the community we serve. We can have a great time, share some amazing moments, and pour the Taylor Port all while we celebrate black women."

A notable aspect of the brand's week-long celebration is the multicultural minority team spearheading the effort at Taylor Port Wine and their supporting vendors. "This team is passionate about ensuring that women in Hip Hop and black women, Taylor Port's core consumers are not overlooked and that their talent and influence are celebrated." said Davinea Payne, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Taylor Port Wine.

The brand's Art Basal activation was highlighted by an incredible luxury yacht party hosted by and honoring music Icon and prominent Hip Hop figure, Trina. Trina not only represents excellence but has also shown support for the next generation of Femcees. As a tribute to her achievements, Taylor Port Wine presented Trina with a custom designed microphone and a custom art piece curated dockside during the event by Artist, Demont Pinder. The evening was made more incredible by a special performance from Maiya The Don and a powerful moment of black girl magic shared between Maiya The Don and Trina.

This initiative by Taylor Port Wine to highlight women in Hip Hop is a testament to the brand's commitment to driving the culture forward and empowering women from all walks of life. By celebrating their achievements, Taylor Port Wine hopes to inspire the next generation and foster a more inclusive and diverse interest in the Wine Category.

About The Taylor Wine Company

Established in 1880, the Taylor Wine Company, New York Dessert Wine, has a longstanding tradition of producing superior ports and sherries. By expertly blending the best grapes from New York, the company achieves a distinctive taste and depth of character in each bottle. As a subsidiary of E&J Gallo, the Taylor Wine Company is dedicated to redefining the wine space and providing an unparalleled wine-drinking experience.

Headquartered in Modesto, California, E & J Gallo Winery was founded in 1933 by Ernest Gallo and Julio Gallo and is the largest exporter of California wines. The company's wine portfolio comprises over 100 brands including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, and a range of more premium wines.

