EMQ Joins The Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA)

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / EMQ Technologies, Inc. is delighted to share the news that it has joined the Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA). "We're thrilled to be a part of the resilient community of connected car technology for the purpose of fostering new business opportunities in the space. We look forward to being a true cornerstone of thought leadership, innovation, and collaboration for years to come," said EMQ CEO Dylan Kennedy.

"We are excited to welcome EMQ Technologies, Inc. as a valuable member of the Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA). EMQ's expertise as the world's leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure adds significant value to our resilient community. Their commitment to fostering new business opportunities aligns seamlessly with the collaborative spirit of CVTA. EMQ's role as a cornerstone of thought leadership and innovation reinforces our collective efforts in advancing connected car technology. We look forward to years of fruitful collaboration, driving the future of IoT applications together." - Scott McCormick, President of the Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA).

EMQ's products support end-to-end vehicle data collection, processing, and integration with cloud and backend platforms, enabling the rapid development of intelligent transportation applications and new vehicle services. EMQ has also introduced MQTT over QUIC, an update to the standard MQTT telemetry protocol designed to improve the quality of service in areas with weak signal or intermittent connectivity loss.

EMQ's customer base includes notable OEMs from around the world such as BMW, Volkswagen, Lucid, Scania, Skoda, Nissan, and Hyundai. Its global R&D center is located in Stockholm, with teams throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

About the Connected Vehicle Trade Association

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, the CVTA is a non-profit business league established in 2004 to facilitate the interaction and advance the interests of the entities involved in the vehicle communication environment. The organization enables the collaboration of companies, organizations, and governmental bodies engaged in developing bidirectional vehicle communications.

To learn more, visit or contact Scott McCormick at [email protected]

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

