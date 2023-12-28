Mexico, US Hold Emergency Meeting On Migration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A US delegation met Wednesday with Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador to discuss the unprecedented flow of illegal
immigrants on the border between their two countries and to
immigrants on the border between their two countries and to
identify ways to address challenges to border security.
Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena welcomed US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary
Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz
Sherwood-Randall ahead of their meeting with Lopez-Obrador and the
Mexican Security Cabinet.
Lopez Obrador welcomed the US delegation's visit on his X
account.
“We ask President (Joe) Biden to meet with Secretaries Antony
Blinken, Alejandro Mayorkas and Presidential National Security
Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall to directly address issues of
economic cooperation, security and migration. Important agreements
were reached for the benefit of our people and nations. Now more
than ever, a good neighbor policy is essential," he said.
Outside the National Palace, where the meeting took place, Barcena
briefed reporters on what had been discussed during the three hours
of talks.
She said regular meetings will be held with the governments of the
US, Guatemala and other South and Central American countries to
address migration in the hemisphere.
"We are going to work together with Guatemala, with the countries
of South America and Central America. That was what was really
discussed," she said.
Barcena also noted the US government did not request changes in the
country's current immigration policy or strengthening security
measures.
Blinken also shared what was addressed in the meeting.
"As we made clear in Mexico City today, we are committed to
partnering with Mexico to address our shared challenges, including
managing unprecedented irregular migration in the region, reopening
key ports of entry, and combating illicit fentanyl and other
synthetic drugs," he said on his X account.
The talks came as the biggest migrant caravan in more than a
year is making its way through Mexico to the US border.
Around 8,000 migrants are en route, making it the largest
US-bound caravan since June 2022.
The migrants, reportedly of 24 nationalities, entered through
Chiapas state in southeastern Mexico and are heading for Mexico
City.
Around 10,000 migrants have been apprehended daily at the
southwest border this month, according to border patrol
officials.
