Russian Finance Ministry To Float Bonds Worth $8.9 Bln In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian Finance Ministry plans to float federal loan (OFZ)
bonds amounting to 800 bln rubles ($8.9 bln) in the first quarter
of 2024, the Ministry said, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
"The planned volume of OFZ bonds floating in the first quarter
of 2024 is 800 bln rubles in terms of the par value," the ministry
said.
According to the ministry, the amount to be offered will be 200
bln rubles ($2.22 bln) for bonds with maturity up to ten years and
600 bln rubles ($6.7 bln) for bonds mature in a decade or later
Three auctions will be held in January and four auctions - in
each of February and March, the ministry added.
