Enemy Continues To Use Tactics Of 'Meat Assaults' In Avdiivka Sector - National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces continue to use the tactics of "meat assaults" on the positions of Ukraine's security and defense forces in the Avdiivka sector.

The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The National Guard's special purpose units operating in the Avdiivka and Melitopol sectors continue to destroy the enemy. In total, in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy continues to use the tactics of 'meat assaults' on the positions of the defense forces," the press service said.

According to the National Guard, last week the total losses inflicted on the Russians by Ukrainian special forces units amounted to 51 soldiers killed. The enemy also lost three tanks and four artillery tractors. One tank, two artillery tractors and one artillery system were damaged.