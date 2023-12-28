Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Village In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the coastline of the Dnipro River in the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery, killing two people and wounding three others.

Zaporizhzhia region governor Yurii Malashko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Today at 11:40, the rashists launched an artillery attack on the coastline of the Dnipro River in the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district," the post said.

Enemy shelling killed two civilian men and left three others wounded. The blast waves damaged a car.

On December 27, the enemy attacked 25 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.