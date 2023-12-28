U.S. Delivers 16 Grain Trailers To Ukrainian Farmers In Dec - Brink

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States delivered 16 grain trailers to Ukrainian farmers this month alone, which will help increase grain transportation.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this in a post on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"We continue to stand with Ukraine's farmers, delivering 16 grain trailers this month alone. These trailers will increase grain collection & unloading, increasing capacity by 31,400 tonnes/year - supporting Ukraine's farmers, ag companies, and the economy," she wrote.

Earlier, Brink said that as of December 20, over 10 million tonnes of grain and other cargo carried by 305 ships made it safely through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor.

In August, Ukraine opened a temporary corridor for the exit of merchant vessels from the ports of Pivdennyi, Odesa and Chornomorsk. At the same time, Russia continues to attack Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Photo: Brink / X