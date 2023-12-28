Activist: More Than 50 Ukrainian Conscripts In Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 50 Ukrainian conscripts aged 19-20 are being held in Russian captivity.

This was stated by Natalia Yepifanova, head of the NGO 'Voyatskyi Vyzvil', during a press conference at Ukrinform on the topic: 'Captured and Missing Ukrainians. Problems of return. Ways to solve them".

"There are more than 50 Ukrainian conscripts in Russian captivity. Little is known about them. These are guys who are 19-25 years old and already in captivity," she said.

Yepifanova emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities need to make every effort to "snatch Ukrainian prisoners from the grip of the enemy." In particular, it is necessary to create a state policy for the return of prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Russia.

As reported, law enforcement officers have identified the names of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were shot by Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region.