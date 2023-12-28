Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired on the village of Novotyahynka in the Kherson region, injuring a civilian.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, Ukrinform reported.
"Around 2:20 p.m., a 38-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling of the settlement. He was diagnosed with concussion and explosive trauma," the report says.
The RMA added that the victim is being provided with medical care. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.
As reported earlier, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolota Balka in the Kherson region, injuring a 60-year-old man.
