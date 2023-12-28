Occupants Set Up Landfill In Melitopol Region, Environmental Disaster Brewing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Melitopol district, the actions of the occupation forces could provoke an environmental disaster.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing at the media center of the Regional Military Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"An environmental disaster is brewing in the Melitopol district. On the territory of the National Nature Park, which is located on the coast of the Molochnyi Estuary, the occupiers have set up a landfill where they train their mobilized soldiers," he said.

The enemy is destroying the landscape with its shelling, and the occupiers are also cutting down the forest to build fortifications.

The Molochnyi Estuary is a unique reservoir, the largest spawning ground for pilchard and other rare fish species in Ukraine.

The invaders turned the Azov Sea coast into their training ground.