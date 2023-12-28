Yermak Discusses With Szijjártó Organization Of Meeting Between Leaders Of Ukraine, Hungary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Yermak reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I had a productive phone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. In continuation of the conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, we are working on organizing a meeting between the two leaders in the near future," the statement reads.

The sides also discussed Ukraine's progress on the European integration path.

As reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accepted an invitation from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a bilateral meeting.