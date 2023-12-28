President Zelensky, Pope Francis Talk Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with Pope Francis joint work on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The president noted this in his latest video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed our joint work on the Peace Formula – more than 80 states are already involved at the level of their representatives. There will be more. I am grateful to the Vatican for supporting our work," the head of state said.

mentions children killed in Ukraine, Gaza and Yeme

Zelensky also thanked the pontiff for his Christmas greetings to Ukraine and Ukrainians, and for the wishes of a just peace.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Pope Francis begged for peace for Ukraine in this year's Christmas address.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office