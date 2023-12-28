India's Weapons Sales To Armenia Inspire Revanchists - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan is
closely following the process of arms purchase and sale between
Armenia and India, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
said at a press conference on the results of 2023, Trend reports.
"India's official position was that it never linked arms sales
to Armenia with Azerbaijan's friendly relations with Türkiye and
Pakistan. Our messages are simple and logical. And they are that
India should not see this as a commercial project. There was a
factor of occupation [of Azerbaijani lands] here for a long time.
The war is over and there is a historic chance for peace in the
region. At such a moment, taking such steps further emboldens the
revanchist forces in Armenia," Jeyhun Bayramov said.
"Those who want to expand their presence in the region should
take into account these realities and have positive agendas," the
minister noted.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107666584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.