Caspian Sea Hit By Earthquake


12/28/2023 3:11:15 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend .

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the earthquake was registered in the Caspian Sea 20 km north of Nardaran station (Azerbaijan).

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1, the origin was at a depth of 16 km.

