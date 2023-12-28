Caspian Sea Hit By Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An earthquake
has occurred in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic
Survey Center told Trend .
According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the earthquake was
registered in the Caspian Sea 20 km north of Nardaran station
(Azerbaijan).
The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1, the origin was at a
depth of 16 km.
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107666583
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.