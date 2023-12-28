Deputy Economy Minister Reveals Share Of Private Sector In Azerbaijan's GDP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The share of the
private sector in Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) is 86.5
percent and its share in employment is over 78 percent, Deputy
Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the ceremony of awarding the 'Dayaq Prize' (award
for business-related matters) to a number of business
representatives.
According to him, 99.6 percent of business entities in
Azerbaijan are SMEs.
"Value added in the non-oil and gas sector of the economy
increased by 3.2 percent from January through November 2023. As a
result of measures taken to diversify the economy and increase
export potential, exports of the non-oil and gas sector increased
by 10.5 percent year-on-year and reached $3 billion. Entrepreneurs,
in turn, use the favorable opportunities created for them and work
successfully," he said.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107666582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.