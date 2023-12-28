Türkiye Announces Volume Of Oil Imports In October

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. In October 2023,
Türkiye imported 2.94 million tons of oil, which is 0.6% less than
in September, but 2% more than in October 2022, the country's
Energy Market Regulatory Council (EPDK) says, Trend reports.
It is reported that the volume of oil imports from Russia
increased 1.8 times, reaching 1.1 million tons. While other major
exporters significantly reduced supplies: Iraq reduced supplies by
24% to 866 thousand tons, Kazakhstan by 26% to 554 thousand tons,
and Saudi Arabia by 5.6% to 138 thousand tons.
The total volume of oil imports in the first ten months of 2023
amounted to 25.53 million tons, which is 10.7% less than in the
same period of the previous year.
Imports of diesel fuel to Türkiye in October amounted to 926
thousand tons, which is 8.4% less than in September, but 7.4% more
than in October 2022.
