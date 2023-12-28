               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye Announces Volume Of Oil Imports In October


12/28/2023 3:11:13 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. In October 2023, Türkiye imported 2.94 million tons of oil, which is 0.6% less than in September, but 2% more than in October 2022, the country's Energy Market Regulatory Council (EPDK) says, Trend reports.

It is reported that the volume of oil imports from Russia increased 1.8 times, reaching 1.1 million tons. While other major exporters significantly reduced supplies: Iraq reduced supplies by 24% to 866 thousand tons, Kazakhstan by 26% to 554 thousand tons, and Saudi Arabia by 5.6% to 138 thousand tons.

The total volume of oil imports in the first ten months of 2023 amounted to 25.53 million tons, which is 10.7% less than in the same period of the previous year.

Imports of diesel fuel to Türkiye in October amounted to 926 thousand tons, which is 8.4% less than in September, but 7.4% more than in October 2022.

