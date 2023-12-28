Eritrea Participates In The 5Th International Film Festival

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
A delegation from Eritrea's Commission of Culture and Sports attended the 5th International Film Festival, held from December 16 to 22 in Sanya, China.
This year's festival, hosted on Hainan Island, marked its third occurrence. The event showcased a diverse array of films, with over 4,000 short, feature, and documentary films from 109 countries participating in the competition. Notably, the American feature film“Family Portrait” and the African documentary“Boko-Haram” received awards.
The Eritrean delegation utilized this opportunity to exchange experiences with festival organizers, writers, directors, actors, and film critics. Furthermore, Eritrea has received an invitation to submit films for competition in the upcoming International Film Festival, signaling an increasing presence in the global film community.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
MENAFN28122023002747001784ID1107666571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.