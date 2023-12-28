Eritrea: Public Engagement In Forestry And Wildlife Conservation Efforts

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Forestry and Wildlife Authority has emphasized the vital role of community involvement in the development and preservation of forestry and wildlife resources. This was highlighted during a review meeting held on December 26, focusing on the year's activities and achievements.

Key points of the meeting included an analysis of deforestation causes, notably the felling of trees for agricultural expansion, household needs, traditional nomadic lifestyles, and the impact of wildfires.

A significant achievement in 2023 was the planting of over 5.2 million tree seedlings, sourced from 37 nurseries, with the active participation of the communities, Defense Forces members, and other groups. Additionally, the construction of about 7,000 hectares of terraces and the renovation of over 4,480 hectares were reported, alongside the construction and renovation of water diversion schemes, totaling more than 103 thousand cubic meters.

The meeting also highlighted the concerted efforts made to protect and enhance wildlife habitats, particularly in designated reserve areas across the country.

Col. Kinfe Habtom, General Manager of the Authority, spoke at the event, urging greater public participation in the conservation efforts. He also praised the Defense Forces for their significant role in combating deforestation, preserving reserved lands, developing nurseries, and contributing to water and soil conservation initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on the strategic plan for 2024, aimed at further strengthening these environmental initiatives.

