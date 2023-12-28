Eritrea: Vocational Training To College Students

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A three-month vocational training program was provided to 193 students from the Mai-Nefhi College of Engineering and Technology.

Organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students' branch at Higher Education Institutions, the training covered diverse areas such as the installation and maintenance of solar systems, electronics, sign language, and Arabic language.

Dr. Yemane Keleta, Head of Academic Affairs at the College, emphasized that the training aimed to equip students with practical vocational skills in addition to their regular college studies. He encouraged the trainees to further develop their skills through ongoing practice.

Ms. Helen Amine, in charge of regional affairs follow-up at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, highlighted the union's commitment to nurturing competent youth. She stressed that a strong youth contributes to a robust society and a strong country. The union, she noted, is making concerted efforts by implementing a clear strategy for youth development.

Over the past two and a half years, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students' branch for Higher Education Institutions has provided vocational training in various fields to 687 students from the College of Engineering and Technology.

