Two Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid To Palestinians In Gaza Land In Egypt's Al-Arish

Two Qatari Armed Forces aircraft on Thursday landed in Al-Arish city in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 49 tons of aid, including food and medical and shelter supplies, provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in preparation for transporting them to Gaza, taking the total number of aircraft to 54 with a total of 1,642 tons of aid.

The aid comes as part of the support of the State of Qatar to the fraternal Palestinian people, and its full support to them during their current ordeal.

