Sudan's RSF Leader Meets Ethiopia PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Dec 28 (KUNA) - Leader of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad on the latest developments of the conflict and the prospects of peace in Sudan.

Dagalo arrived in Addis Ababa earlier Thursday from Uganda as part of regional tour focusing on the efforts to restore stability and security in Sudan.

He had also met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen who expressed hope for early end to the civil strife in neighboring Sudan.

Fighting broke out between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces on April 15 and claimed thousands of lives, forcing millions of others to flee their homes. (end)

