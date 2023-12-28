Naples Half Marathon & 5K Set For April 6: One Of The Best Florida Half Marathons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to lace up your running shoes and join the vibrant community of runners at one of the top Florida Half Marathons , the Paradise Coast

Naples Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events. The event takes place at the picturesque North Collier Regional Park in Naples, Florida. This event promises participants not only a thrilling and scenic running experience but also the chance to immerse themselves in all that Naples, the "crown jewel" of Southwest Florida, has to offer.

Date: April 6, 2024

Location: North Collier Regional Park, Naples, Florida

A Scenic and Challenging Course Amidst Nature's Beauty

The Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k Run offers participants the opportunity to test their fitness on a course that winds through the stunning North Collier Regional Park. This nature-rich environment provides a backdrop of lush greenery, wildlife, and captivating scenery, making the run both challenging and visually rewarding.

Exclusive Race Benefits:

Finisher Medals: Each participant is awarded an exclusive and striking finisher medal, symbolizing their achievement.

Elite Events Tracker App: Stay connected with spectators as they track your progress using the Elite Events Tracker App.

Complimentary Finish Video & Photos: Capture the moment with free finish videos and photos provided for every participant.

Premium Race Shirts: Participants will receive high-quality race shirts, serving as a lasting memento of their unforgettable experience.

Explore the Best of Naples

Naples, renowned for its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and charming downtown, serves as the perfect host for this exciting event. Runners will not only experience the thrill of the race but also have the chance to explore Naples' culinary delights, shopping treasures, and vibrant entertainment scene.

More Than a Run: A Weekend Getaway

The Paradise Coast Half Marathon & 5k Run isn't just about pushing your running limits; it's about creating lasting memories in one of the most beautiful places in the country. Sign up today and get ready for an unforgettable experience that combines the thrill of running with a fun-filled weekend in Naples, Florida.

"This event is a celebration of community, fitness, and the stunning beauty of Naples," said

Jaeden Hamernik, Race Director. "We invite runners of all levels to join us for an exhilarating run and to immerse themselves in the charm and wonders of this 'crown jewel' of Southwest Florida."

Media Inquiries:

