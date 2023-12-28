Turning Unwanted Gold Into Cash: The Quarter Smith's Commitment To Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ken BowersNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Quarter Smith , a longstanding buyer of gold, diamonds, watches, and precious metals, continues to offer a reliable solution for individuals looking to turn unwanted gold items into cash. With an established reputation dating back to 1978, The Quarter Smith, under the ownership of Ken Bowers , remains a trusted destination for those seeking a safe and hassle-free way to liquidate their gold assets.Ken Bowers, owner of The Quarter Smith, brings a wealth of expertise to the business. Extensive knowledge in the field of precious metals and jewelry makes The Quarter Smith a go-to choice for those looking to sell their gold items. With decades of experience, Ken Bowers ensures that clients receive accurate appraisals and fair prices for their gold assets."At The Quarter Smith, pride in commitment to offering accurate appraisals and fair prices. Expertise in the field of precious metals allows provision of clients with a transparent and trustworthy selling experience," says Ken Bowers.At The Quarter Smith, diversity is key. Single gold ring, collection of precious Rolex watches, or entire estate sale of fine jewelry, The Quarter Smith welcomes all forms of gold items. This inclusivity sets The Quarter Smith apart as a flexible and accommodating buyer in the market."Belief in making the selling process as convenient as possible for clients. No matter the form of gold items,the team is here to assist in turning them into cash," adds Ken Bowers.Security and peace of mind are paramount at The Quarter Smith. All transactions conducted in a safe and secure environment, whether choosing to meet at a bank or ours. The Quarter Smith is bonded and insured, ensuring that clients are protected throughout the selling process."Ensuring the safety and security of clients' transactions is of utmost importance. Complete peace of mind when selling gold items," notes Ken Bowers.Clients can expect prompt and courteous service at The Quarter Smith. The team committed to providing a seamless selling experience, from initial appraisal to final transaction. The Quarter Smith understands the importance of respectful and efficient service, which is why earned a reputation for professionalism."The team is dedicated to making the selling process as smooth as possible, values clients' time, and aim to provide them with prompt and courteous service at every step," emphasizes Ken Bowers.The Quarter Smith's commitment to sustainability extends beyond buying practices. Dedicated to eco-friendly operations and proud to engage with 100% recyclable materials whenever possible. This environmentally responsible approach aligns with company's values and underscores dedication to responsible business practices."As a business, belief in contributing to a sustainable future. Prioritize use of recyclable materials in operations whenever we can. Sustainability core value," states Ken Bowers.In addition to buying gold, The Quarter Smith continues to expand its buying offerings. Company now welcomes old coins and sterling silver flatware and tea sets. This expansion provides clients with a convenient one-stop destination for selling a wide range of valuable items."Always looking for ways to better serve clients. Expanding buying offerings to include old coins and sterling silver items allows provision of a comprehensive solution for those looking to sell valuable items," says Ken Bowers.Since 1978, The Quarter Smith has been a fixture in the New Orleans community, earning trust of countless clients. Ken Bowers, as owner, upholds legacy of trust and reliability that The Quarter Smith is known for. With commitment to transparency and fair pricing, company remains beacon of integrity in world of precious metal buying."Longstanding presence in community testament to dedication to trust and reliability. Honored to continue serving clients with transparency and fair pricing," concludes Ken Bowers, owner of The Quarter Smith in New Orleans.

