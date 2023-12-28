Sport Clips Joins The Fight Against Child Sexual Abuse By Partnering With Saprea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Yadon

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This December, hair-cutting chain Sport Clips formally partnered with nonprofit Saprea in the fight against child sexual abuse . Inspired by famed college football coach Lou Holtz, Sport Clips is committed to“do [their] best, do what's right, and treat others the way they want to be treated”. To Sport Clips, this partnership with Saprea aligns with those values by helping to build a safe and supportive community for survivors of child sexual abuse while also raising awareness of this worldwide epidemic.

Saprea is a nonprofit dedicated to liberating individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts through healing, prevention, and community education. Information about their expansive resources will now be available in each of Sport Clips' 1800+ stores and as part of the chain's onboarding program.

“The partnership between Saprea and Sport Clips is evidence of the power that comes from community members getting involved in our cause,” said Saprea Managing Director Chris Yadon.“What started as an effort by one Saprea supporter has now grown into a massive effort to reach survivors and encourage healing and prevention across the U.S. and Canada.”

Sport Clips employees will now learn about Saprea resources during their onboarding and can reference more information about these resources in their store backrooms. In addition, Sport Clips has a Memorial Fund (nonprofit that supports employees in difficult situations) that will provide help with travel for employees who want to attend the Saprea Retreat but cannot afford the cost of travel. The Saprea Retreat is a free, clinically informed four-day experience for survivors of childhood sexual abuse that teaches survivors about the impacts of trauma, provides opportunities to apply healing tools, and builds a community of support.

Saprea will also be joining several events like the Sport Clips Huddle (the national convention for employees) to provide even more information about prevention and healing resources.

To learn more about Saprea and the resources it provides or to get involved with spreading the message of hope and healing, visit saprea .

Sarah Jensen

Saprea

+1 801-901-2461

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok