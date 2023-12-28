Inventhelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Computer Mouse Accessory (LAX-1551)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer from wrist pain while typing and using a computer mouse," said an inventor, from Sun Valley, Calif. "My daughter and I developed the

KAT PAD to help provide soothing pressure and comfort. This design would provide relief from pain and discomfort when using a computer mouse."

The invention provides an accessory to sooth the hands, wrists, or forearms when using a computer mouse. In doing so, it offers a soothing pressure to the area. As a result, it increases comfort and it reduces stress and pain. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize computers for extended periods of time.

