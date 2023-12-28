Inventhelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Camping Accessory (LAX-1568)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for campers to keep a tent, air mattress, pump, and charging ports all in one place," said an inventor, from Camarillo, Calif. "So I invented the TENT IN A BOX. My design would be easy to set up and use outdoors at a campsite."

The patent-pending invention provides an all-in-one unit that would contain an air mattress, tent, and power unit for camping. In doing so, it increases convenience when setting up a campsite. It also ensures that the necessary items are in one location and easy to transport. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for camping enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

