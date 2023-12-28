Brightpoint Infotech Celebrates A Year Of Remarkable Achievements In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brightpoint Infotech

Brightpoint Infotech, a leading Gold Business Solutions Partner of Microsoft Dynamics 365, has announced a series of outstanding achievements in the year 2023.

- Navin MirpuriCORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The company has won several prestigious awards, including the Stevie American Business Awards for International Expansion, the Stevie International Business Awards - Company of the Year, the TMC DEI (Diversity, equity and inclusion) Award 2023, and the State of Florida Certified Business Enterprise. Brightpoint Infotech has also secured a position in the Inc 5000 List, ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in the US. Additionally, Prem Mirpuri , CEO & Co-Founder of Brightpoint Infotech, has been selected as a member of the NSBA Board of Trustees, representing the interests of small businesses in the nation.Brightpoint Infotech has also expanded its global presence and customer base, securing new deals with prominent organizations in various sectors and regions. The company has implemented its flagship product, Brightpoint's Edufin SIS (Student Information System), and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for one of the largest universities in North Africa, enhancing the efficiency and quality of education delivery. Brightpoint Infotech has also implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management for one of the largest luxury furniture manufacturers in Canada, enabling the company to optimize its operations and profitability.Navin Mirpuri , President & Co-Founder of Brightpoint Infotech, expressed his gratitude and pride for the achievements of the company and its team. He said,“We are thrilled and honored to receive these awards and recognition, which reflect our dedication to providing the best solutions and services to our customers. We are also delighted to partner with some of the most reputable and innovative organizations in the world, and we look forward to helping them achieve their goals and vision. I would like to thank our customers, partners, and Brightpoint family members for their trust and support, and I look forward to our continued growth in 2024.”About Brightpoint InfotechBrightpoint Infotech is a leading Gold Business Solutions Partner of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions and services, specializing in Education, Manufacturing, Distribution, Construction Nonprofit and Retail industries. The company offers end-to-end services, from consulting and implementation to training and support, to help customers leverage the power and flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics 365. Brightpoint Infotech also develops and delivers its own products, such as Brightpoint's Edufin SIS (Student Information System), a comprehensive and integrated solution for managing and enhancing the education process. Brightpoint Infotech is headquartered in Florida, USA, and has offices and operations in Canada, UAE, Africa, and India. For more information, please visit

