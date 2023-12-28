Two Qatari Planes Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Arrive In Egypt

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt today, carrying 49 tonnes of aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter necessities provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, in preparation for delivery to Gaza, bringing the total number of aircrafts to 54, with a total of 1,642 tonnes of aid.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.