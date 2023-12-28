16% Of Respondents Globally Believe Cryptocurrencies Are The Future Of Money

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A recent analysis by BanklessTimes indicates that nearly 20% of respondents worldwide envision cryptocurrencies as the future of money.

The increasing acceptance of crypto within our financial systems has significantly contributed to fostering the belief in a futuristic crypto-dominated world. The persistent growth of the crypto space attracts numerous users, offering enhanced asset control and broader accessibility. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that the crypto space is still in its infancy, and many individuals are yet to grasp its full intricacies

Efforts by crypto companies and advocates to raise awareness about crypto and blockchain technology have been fruitful, with approximately 92% of respondents having heard about crypto. 50% of this number possess a solid understanding of its functioning and integration.