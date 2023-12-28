(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has released its August 31, 2023 annual audited consolidated financial statements and management, discussion and analysis.

Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the August 31, 2023 year-end and for the period subsequent to year-end and up to the date of this news release.



Neptune ended the year on August 31, 2023 with $33.0 million in assets and no debt.

Neptune earned total revenues and other income of $3.6 million through Bitcoin mining, staking, DeFi, and other income-generating activities during the year.

Of the $3.4 million net comprehensive loss for the year ended August 31, 2023, the entirety is related to the one-time sale of the Genesis debt to a third party and the associated loss on the sale with some offsets related to gain in revaluations of digital currencies during the year.

Neptune mined $2.3 million worth of Bitcoin up to August 31, 2023, a 56% increase over prior year. As of the date of this release, Neptune had a total balance of 321 Bitcoin in cold storage. Neptune currently does not sell its Bitcoin.

Neptune's two largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 321 BTC and 179,000 ATOM. The Company also holds positions in DOT, SOL, ETH, GRT, DASH, Lif3, Ocean, and a number of other tokens.

During the year ended August 31, 2023, Neptune invested US$248,851 into a second US private entity whose sole purpose is to invest in SpaceX. Neptune now holds 26,721 SpaceX shares through two third parties valued at approximately $3.4 million as of the date of this release, an increase of 50% over August 31, 2022.

Neptune's digital asset balances have increased 42% from August 31, 2022 to August 31, 2023.

Neptune increased its proof-of-stake operations, this will be discussed in upcoming news releases. Current cash balance is $11.0 million held with a tier 1 Canadian bank.

"In spite of much of 2023 being a rather quiet consolidation year, we are satisfied with our financial results in the context of the greater digital currency market. We have preserved our cash balances, increased our BTC revenues over prior year, increased proof-of-stake operations, and invested in some very profitable new tokens and businesses. We continue to grow the business into what looks like a promising 2024. We appreciate all our shareholders' support over the years, and we look forward to a profitable first quarter and beyond," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

