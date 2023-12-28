Foreign Ministry To Facilitate Evacuation Of 119 Jordanians From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 28 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the Jordanian Embassy team in Cairo, which is now stationed on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing is facilitating the evacuation of 119 Jordanian citizens from the war-torn Gaza Strip via the crossing.Qudah also said that the Ministry is still monitoring the situation of Jordanian nationals living and present in Gaza and making sure they are evacuated as soon as feasible to Jordan through the Directorate of Operations and the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo.He added that out of the 1036 Jordanians in Gaza registered in the ministry's database, 581 people have been successfully evacuated since the beginning of the war on October 7.He called on Jordanians in Gaza to contact the operations center at the ministry to request assistance around the clock at +962799562903, +96279956247 and +962799562193 or via email at ....