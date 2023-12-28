Inventhelp Inventor Develops Installation Tool For Sharkbite Fittings (KXK-110)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool to provide worry-free installation and removal of SharkBite fittings," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn., "so I invented the EASY PUSH TO CONNECT TOOL. My design would replace the conventional hand method of working on these fittings with the thumb and forefinger."

The patent-pending invention provides a

scissor-like tool for the installation/removal of SharkBite fittings. In doing so, it would apply the appropriate level of grip required for these fittings. As a result, it saves time and effort when working in confined areas. It also enhances safety, convenience and efficiency. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers, HVAC installers, maintenance workers, building contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-KXK-110, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp