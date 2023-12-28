Palau's Pavilion At Expo Doha Promotes Marine Tourism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The pavilion of the Republic of Palau at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha promotes the charming marine tourism and introduces this country of around 500 islands located in the western Pacific Ocean.

The pavilion provides visitors with an introduction to the country's geography through a map at the top of the pavilion, indicating a different and charming nature that relies on tourism, fishing, and diving trips for coral reef lovers.

According to those in charge of the pavilion, fishing and sea excursions are a major part of the country's cultural heritage and occupy a great place in the conscience of the people of Palau, who are proud of their vibrant culture and marine ecosystem that attracts explorers from everywhere.

The pavilion highlights Palau's steadfast commitment to preserving the marine environment for thousands of years, which has made it a carbon-neutral tourist country. The pavilion also displays ancient tools for land cultivation and fishing.

Pictures of plants and agricultural works spread throughout the pavilion show that Palau is distinguished by its simple manual cultivation of grains, vegetables, and fruits, which arouses visitors' curiosity about this country.