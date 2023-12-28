Inventhelp Inventor Develops Simple Accessory For Opening Blister Packs (JXA-195)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to assist nurses when opening individual

med dose packs," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the E- Z OPEN- R X. My design can also be used in laboratories to safely open foil tops on micro vials as well as in retail establishments to open boxes when stocking shelves."

The invention is a wearable device that leaves the hands free to work. Providing an effective way to open blister packages containing medicine. In doing so, it enables the user to quickly and easily puncture and open the packs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces frustration. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical workers, laboratory workers, retail workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

