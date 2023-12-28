SKLAR KIRSH's SERINEH BAGHDASARIAN AND ELAN BLOCH RECOGNIZED AS LEADERS THRIVING IN THEIR 40S

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP

announced today that Partners Serineh Baghdasarian

and Elan Bloch

have been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's "2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s." This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

Firm Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh adds, "Serineh and Elan's recognition for this honor is a testament to their dedication to clients and to their legal skills. Their demonstration of the highest standards in our industry combined with their commitment to clients is truly inspiring."

Baghdasarian is a Partner in the firm's Real Estate Department. Her practice experience includes extensive representation of real estate private equity funds, developers, and institutional and non-institutional investors in all areas of transactional real estate and real estate finance, including: construction, permanent, securitized and mezzanine financing; the acquisition and disposition of vacant land, office buildings, apartment complexes and other commercial, residential and mixed-use properties; the formation and representation of limited liability companies, general partnerships and other joint ventures; the syndication of real estate investments; and the representation of commercial tenants and landlords in commercial transactions.

Bloch is a seasoned litigator and Partner in the firm's Commercial and Real Estate Litigation groups. He also acts as outside general counsel for corporate and individual clients in a variety of industries. Bloch represents clients in an array of matters, with a particular emphasis on complex commercial litigation. His recent representative matters include obtaining the full dismissal of an action brought in Federal Court against a water cooler products seller by its competitor for Lanham Act claims, including false advertising, violation of unfair competition law and breach of contract, and obtaining a favorable settlement for a client against a former board of directors advisor, in connection with prosecuting claims for intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, diversion of corporate opportunities and unfair business practices, involving complex issues of international law.



is a California law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation.

