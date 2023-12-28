Swiss Prosecutor And 'Mafia Hunter' Dick Marty Dies Aged 78

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцарский прокурор и ((охотник за мафией)) Дик Марти умер в возрасте 78 лет



Marty's death leaves an unbridgeable gap in the political and social landscape of Ticino, the Ticino Radical-Liberal Party said. Marty was a personality of the highest calibre who had earned respect and esteem at national and international level over the years, it added.

"He worked tirelessly for an open Switzerland, human dignity and the rule of law," tweeted Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year. Former party colleagues also expressed their sadness and paid tribute. "Marty was a reference for his integrity, rigour and morals," tweeted parliamentarian Damien Cottier.

Marty was born in the southern Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, where he served as deputy public prosecutor, then public prosecutor from 1975-1989. He was a member of the Ticino cantonal government from 1989 to 1995.

Elected to the Swiss Senate in 1995, he was a member of the centre-right Radical Party. He stepped down in 2011. Among his initiatives were installing an independent federal prosecutor and the decriminalisation of abortion.