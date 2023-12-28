Swiss Financially Pessimistic But Still Keen On Holidays

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) En Suiza nadie quiere renunciar a vacacionar en 2024, según encuesta



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Português (pt) Pessimistas com as finanças, suíços não querem abrir mão das férias

Almost a third of those surveyed expect to have less money in their wallets and accounts in 2024, price comparison website Comparis said on Thursday. It wrote of a“record level”: in previous years the proportion of those with a negative outlook was between 13% and 18%.

Rising health insurance premiums and higher rents and mortgage interest rates in particular are causing the population to fear a financial deterioration.

+ What lies ahead for Switzerland: the economic outlook for 2024

If they have to tighten their belts, respondents are most likely to want to save on new electronic products and gadgets. On the other hand, many are holding on to holidays and their own car, Comparis said. Only 36% would be most likely to give up holidays and travel. Last year, the figure was 41%.

Cars also remain very popular: only 28% of those questioned said they would give up their own car. This figure is lower than in the previous three years.

The survey is representative and was conducted in November. The market research institute Innofact surveyed 1,021 people in all regions of Switzerland on behalf of Comparis.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .