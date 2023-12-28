These Are The States Sending Rebate Checks In 2024

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) With the COVID-19 pandemic almost over and federal stimulus checks nowhere in sight, several states implemented their own stimulus checks and rebate payments in 2023. Now that we are just days away from 2024, several states are expected to continue sending stimulus and rebate checks. Many of the states sending rebate checks in 2024 will be using the leftover COVID-19 recovery funds. These stimulus checks and rebate payments could range from a few hundred dollars to over $1,000.

ShowStates sending rebate checks in 2024ArizonaCaliforniaColoradoMarylandNew Mexico States sending rebate checks in 2024

Here are the states sending rebate checks in 2024:

Arizona

Gov. Katie Hobbs recently signed into law a new rebate that could benefit about 743,000 Arizona residents. Eligible taxpayers will get $250 per dependent below 17 years of age and $100 per dependent over 17 years of age. The maximum rebate that a taxpayer could get is $750.

Visit this link for more information on this new rebate.

California

California will be offering a one-time child tax credit of up to $3,600 to qualifying children. In addition to this one-time credit, the state is also offering a young child tax credit of up to $1,083 per tax return to eligible families. The young child tax credit is available to families eligible for the California earned income tax credit and having a child below six years. Families can claim the credit by filing their 2021 tax return before April 18, 2025.

Visit this link for more information on the one-time child tax credit from California.

Colorado

Eligible single filers can expect about $847 ($1,694 for couples filing jointly) in TABOR refunds next year. Historically, the amount for TABOR checks was based on income levels, but lawmakers this year decided to make refunds equal across the board. This means higher-earning residents will receive less than usual refunds while lower-earning filers can get a few hundred dollars more.

Visit this link for more information on the TABOR refunds.

Maryland

Maryland offers an annual child tax credit of up to $500 per child and will continue the same in 2024. Eligible families with a child below six years or with a disability will get up to $500. About 40,000 taxpayers are estimated to benefit from this credit. Full credit will be available to individuals with a federally adjusted gross income of $15,000 or less.

Visit this link for more information on the child tax credit from Maryland.

New Mexico

New Mexico's Taxation and Revenue Department started issuing a one-time rebate check of up to $1,000 in mid-June 2023. Single filers and married couples filing separately will receive up to $500, while couples filing jointly, heads of households, and surviving spouses will get up to $1,000.

The rebate is available to residents who have filed their 2021 tax return and are not claimed as a dependent on another tax return. Those who haven't claimed the rebate can still do so by filing their return by May 31, 2024.

Visit this link for more information on the one-time rebate check from New Mexico.