Techmediabreaks - Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP) Completes Pointward Inc. Merger, Adds To 'Formidable' Portfolio

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP) , a digital engagement company, has finalized its merger with Pointward Inc., a Delaware intellectual property holding company, for its channel-activation and customer-engagement assets.

The company announced that the merger includes Pointward's intellectual property, which consists of proven models, methods, protocols, tools and technologies designed to identify audience segments and engage each segment with customized content to create relevant, one-to-one digital relationship pathways. According to the announcement, the company plans to leverage Pointward's IP portfolio to enhance its managed service product and to gain the capability and expertise to serve both highly regulated and unregulated markets. The company noted that the Pointward merger together with its previous purchase of PhiTech Management LLC has allowed XESP to build a“formidable portfolio of technology, capability and expertise that positions the company as a market leader in the digital engagement space.” The announcement stated that XESP has finalized operational integration plans and is moving forward to fully integrate the technologies and tools the company now has available into its technology stack, the Digital Engagement Engine(TM).“As part of our continued evolution and vision of digital transformation leadership, the deep IP from Pointward will be a major enhancement to our workflows and create immediate value for our channel partners and customers alike,” said XESP CEO Peter Hager in the news release.

To view the full press release, visit



About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP's managed service product is powered by a sophisticated tech stack - the Digital Engagement Engine(TM). XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action - driving growth for client companies. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to XESP are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN