(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) , a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, is reporting on its dosage and time-release ketamine-loaded implant, which is designated as SP-26. The implant is being developed through a collaboration between Silo Pharma and Sever Pharma Solutions. Currently, SP-26 is advancing through analytical testing and small-batch, preclinical, proof-of-concept extrusion trials to determine drug release and stability. The announcement noted that the companies have received positive compliance inspections from the state and federal Drug Enforcement Administration

('DEA') authorities, resulting in Sever Pharma Solutions now being able to begin working with ketamine and loading it into the implant. The company observed that the dosage and time-release formulation for the implant would be studied using the subcutaneous injection method.“Many chronic pain sufferers are seeking a nonopioid treatment that offers relief,” said Silo Pharma CEO Eric Weisblum in the press release.“Based on findings to date, we believe SP-26 has the potential to be the first at-home approved ketamine treatment for chronic pain including fibromyalgia.”

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as Alzheimer's, PTSD and other rare neurological disorders. Silo's mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research, which the company believes will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health-care industry. For more information about the company, visit

