Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) K5 Deployed For Commercial Real Estate Investment Firm

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new contract for its 5th Generation K5 from a privately owned, Miami-based real estate investment company. The K5 will patrol a retail shopping center located in Kansas City, Missouri.
The announcement reads,“Ensuring adequate physical
security in a commercial real estate setting
is not only a key ingredient to protecting the portfolio, but also essential to maximizing and maintaining tenant occupancy as well as improving long-term property values. According to the National Retail Federation's Retail Security Survey (2021-2022), 88% of 117 retail brands reported that shoplifters are 'somewhat more or much more aggressive and violent' compared to the year prior, which makes crime deterrence and investigations even more critical in protecting properties and the patrons visiting them.
Knightscope's successful track record
continues to be a driving force behind securing additional contracts in the retail space.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28122023000224011066ID1107666112
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.