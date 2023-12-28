Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) K5 Deployed For Commercial Real Estate Investment Firm

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new contract for its 5th Generation K5 from a privately owned, Miami-based real estate investment company. The K5 will patrol a retail shopping center located in Kansas City, Missouri.

The announcement reads,“Ensuring adequate physical

security in a commercial real estate setting

is not only a key ingredient to protecting the portfolio, but also essential to maximizing and maintaining tenant occupancy as well as improving long-term property values. According to the National Retail Federation's Retail Security Survey (2021-2022), 88% of 117 retail brands reported that shoplifters are 'somewhat more or much more aggressive and violent' compared to the year prior, which makes crime deterrence and investigations even more critical in protecting properties and the patrons visiting them.

Knightscope's successful track record

continues to be a driving force behind securing additional contracts in the retail space.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at

