Rwanda Hosts Africa's First Mrna Vaccine Plant

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, has launched a new modular vaccine plant in Rwanda for the production of mRNA vaccines, according to sources in the Rwandan health ministry.

The development is a major boost for Rwanda and Africa in the fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics and shows a growing awareness of the need for vaccine equity.



The modular plant, established in partnership with the Rwandan government, is the first of its kind on the continent. The facility currently employs 20 people with diverse skills and expertise, working in various departments such as manufacturing, engineering, science and technology, supply chain, and procurement. Besides Rwandan staff, the team also includes colleagues from countries such as Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and Kenya.