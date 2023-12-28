Ningde Jiaocheng Tea Brands Tour In Malaysia Event Showcases China-Malaysia Cooperation In Tea Industry

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) December 23-25, Malaysia Dahonghua International Tea & Culture Exhibition opened in Malaysia Setia City Convention Center. During the exhibition, the“Ningde Jiaocheng Tea Brands Tour in Malaysia” – special promotion meeting was held, which was hosted by Huang Jianfeng, General Manager of Fujian Hongjun Agricultural Development Co. Ltd. The Tea Road Cooperative Deputy Seceretary General Huang Jiguang, Ningde City Straits Tea Industry Exchange Association Fu Yibing, Ningde City E-commerce Association Secretary General Xiao Ya made speeches and signing activities. Malaysia China Tea Merchants Association President Li Zhixian said in his speech, white tea has just begun to rise in Malaysia, welcome more Ningde City tea enterprises to work together to carry out diversified exchanges, and jointly promote the international tea industry in the field of cultural activities; from China and Malaysia, more than 120 guests to participate in the activities.







The theme of this promotion event is“Fujian Consumer products Global Tour – Ningde Jiaocheng Tea Brands Tour in Malaysia”. The Ningde Strait Tea Industry Association and Ningde E-commerce Association are working together to build an e-commerce cooperation platform and exhibition space for tea culture exchanges for more Jiaocheng tea brands. This platform aims to showcase a variety of tea products from Ningde, such as the“Tianshan Tea” series, and promote them on an international stage.

During the promotional event, tea companies from Jiaocheng District showcased tea art performances and introduced their products to the audience. The Ningde Strait Tea Industry Exchange Association and Ningde E-commerce Association signed strategic cooperation agreements with various overseas e-commerce platforms and associations. The event also included Q&A sessions, creating an opportunity for more overseas tea lovers to appreciate the allure of Ningde tea and strengthen the visibility of Ningde tea brand.







Before the exhibition, the Tea Association and E-commerce Association of Ningde city organized a one-day visit to the overseas warehouse of a popular e-commerce platform, Yimai, for the tea enterprises participating in the exhibition from Jiaocheng District of Ningde. During the visit, they also learned about the knowledge of overseas e-commerce transactions. At the exhibition, the products of Daixiang and Qianyi companies were selected by influencers as live-streaming sales items, which attracted a large audience and local residents, exhibitors, and tea distributors who visited the Ningde exhibition area for communication, consultation, and purchase. This group exhibition provided a platform for tea enterprises from Jiaocheng District to communicate and cooperate, allowing more overseas tea enthusiasts to experience the profound culture of Ningde tea. They not only gained innovative thinking and experience sharing from different cultures and backgrounds but also established contacts and engaged in in-depth discussions with international buyers, distributors, and partners.

The Tea Association successfully organized the“Fujian Consumer products Global Tour” event, which involved 10 tea companies from Jiaocheng District and 14 tea companies from the entire city of Ningde. This event laid a solid foundation for the tea enterprises from Jiaocheng District to participate in the Southeast Asian market exhibition smoothly in the following year. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the enterprises finally returned to the bustling exhibition trading scene and achieved overwhelming popularity and abundant orders beyond expectations. According to incomplete statistics, the companies received pre-orders worth $3.8 million, actively promoting new progress in China-Malaysia cooperation.





