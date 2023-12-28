Dozens Of Martyrs, Wounded In Series Of Raids On Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dozens of Palestinians were martyred on Thursday, while others were wounded in a series of raids by the Israeli occupation on various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) quoted field sources as saying that 10 people were martyred and 12 were injured in a bombing that targeted a house near Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Another 17 people were martyred as a result of Israeli raids that targeted homes in the central Gaza Strip and two journalists were martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted their family homes in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Later, more than 30 Palestinians were martyred in the occupation's bombing of a residential square in the Beit Lahia project. The occupation aircraft also bombed two family homes in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in at least seven martyrs and dozens of wounded.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that respiratory and skin diseases have spread in shelter centers in the Gaza Strip due to the overcrowding of displaced people and the lack of hygiene.

The toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza has risen to more than 21,000, while the number of wounded has reached more than 55,000, and thousands are missing since the start of the aggression on Oct. 7.

MENAFN28122023000067011011ID1107666095