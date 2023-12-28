Keybank Foundation Invests $1,000,000 To Support Several Non-Profit Organizations In Central New York

(MENAFN- 3BL) SYRACUSE, N.Y., December 28, 2023 /3BL/ – The KeyBank Foundation is investing a total of $1 million in several non-profit organizations in Central New York to support workforce development and community initiatives. These grants are part of KeyBank's commitment to invest $40 billion in the communities it serves and support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“At KeyBank, we take great pride in helping organizations that are doing transformative work in the communities we serve. These investments will help these non-profits make our region even stronger,” said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank Central New York Market President.“Each is aligned with our purpose of fostering thriving communities where everyone has a chance to succeed and grow.”

Organizations receiving funding include:

RISE (Refugee & Immigrant Self Empowerment, Inc.) - $450,000

This investment from the KeyBank Foundation will support RISE's Adult and Youth Workforce Development Programs. Youth served by this project will engage in career exploration and development services, including developing resumes, building interview skills, identifying career goals/pathways, and understanding the hiring process. Additionally, youth interested in finding employment during the summer months or afterschool will be served by employment case managers to connect with employers eager to hire refugee and immigrant community members.

Using strong partnerships established over the years with many employers in the area, adult members of the refugee and immigrant populations will be placed in stable and good paying jobs leading to successful careers in their fields of choice. Employment case managers will ensure clients are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed. This includes helping individuals prepare for interviews and submit applications, as well as interceding on RISE clients' behalf during employer mediation. Additionally, staff will work to ensure that good connections continue to be strengthened between employee and employer by following up with clients once placed in the positions they desired.

As a result, this project will produce youth with well-defined goals and clearly identified career paths as well as self-sufficient adults capable of supporting themselves and their respective families while contributing to the flourishing of the region's economy.

A Tiny Home for Good - $150,000

Funds will be used to support the expansion of operations that impact tenant services. Care management is a core program of A Tiny Home for Good. They believe it is the key to the long-term success of their formerly homeless tenants remaining stably housed.

In 2024, A Tiny Home for Good anticipates housing at least 44 people which is an additional 14 people than they currently house and their largest growth in a single year as a community to date. In 2025, they expect to welcome home an additional 10-15 people which would bring them close to 60 tenants. 93% or more of A Tiny Home for Good tenants will be retained or successfully exit to other stable housing. Over the course of the grant, the following services/interventions/supports will be provided: emergency repairs, pest control, property updates, transportation, cleaning assistance, appointment scheduling, benefit applications, general check-ins, responding to lock-outs, and neighbor intervention when necessary.

In addition to these two grants, KeyBank also recently invested a total of $400,000 in the following local organizations and programs:



Arc of Oneida

Baltimore Woods

Blueprint15

Center of Hope International

Central New York Community Foundation

Family & Children's Services

Feed Our Vets – Watertown

Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services

MOST

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network

OCC Foundation

On Point for College, Inc.

Rome YMCA

PEACE, Inc.

Rural Preservation Company of Clinton County

Salvation Army

STACK Project

SUNY Jefferson County Foundation

United Way of the Adirondack Region

Utica Center for Development

Utica Monday Nite

Watertown Urban Mission

YMCA of Central New York Your NuHorizons

“Building inclusive, equitable communities and eco-systems is central to the work all of these organizations do every day in Central New York,“ said Tamika Otis, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in Central New York.“We are honored to stand with and support them in broadening their reach by serving and impacting even more people in our region.”

Since 2017, KeyBank has followed through on community commitments totaling more than $599 million in Central New York, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities; and transformative philanthropy.

