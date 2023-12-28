Priyanka Gandhi Named In ED Chargesheet: How A 2006 Land Deal Embroiled Her In PMLA Case?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In its latest chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra in a money laundering probe. While the federal agency has named Robert Vadra several times in the case, this is the first time Priyanka Gandhi's name came up in one of its chargesheet. The case involves various individuals including fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, NRI businessman CC Thampi, and a Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa must be noted that in this case Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not been named as accused, but the Enforcement Directorate has established a connection between Robert Vadra and NRI businessman CC Thampi, an accused in the case.

Priyanka Gandhi named in money laundering chargesheet: What's the case?As per the federal agency, Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra purchased land in Haryana through a Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa. The same agent also sold land to NRI businessman CC Thampi, who the agency claimed has a“long and thick” relationship with Robert Vadra which extends to“common and business interests”.“During the course of investigation in this case, it is found that a long and thick relationship exists between CC Thampi and Robert Vadra. Not only a personal/cordial bond but common and similar business interests are also found between them,” the ED chargesheet said as per Hindustan Times Thampi helped fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who is wanted in multiple cases by Indian agencies like money-laundering, violation of foreign exchange and black money laws, flee to the UK in 2016 and also concealed his proceeds of crime, the chargesheet said.

The agency has drawn a connection between Robert Vadra and CC Thampi by claiming that they both purchased land through the same broker HL Pahwa. The chargesheet said that Pahwa made \"out of the book\" gains from the deal and Robert Vadra didn't pay the full amount of the sale. HL Pahwa also sold agricultural land to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in April 2006, only to purchase it back in February 2010, the chargesheet added.“It is imperative to mention that Robert Vadra also purchased three pieces of land measuring 334 Kanal (40.08 acres) in Amipur from [the same] HL Pahwa from 2005-2006 and sold the same land to Pahwa in December 2010. Further, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wife of Robert Vadra, also purchased agricultural land measuring 40 kanal (5 acres) in village Amipur from Pahwa in April 2006 and sold the same land to Pahwa in February 2010,” the charge sheet said London propertyED also claimed that the property in which Sanjay Bhandari is residing after fleeing to the UK was renovated using Robert Vadra's funds. It added that Vadra also stayed at the property“three times.”“The common thread with regard to the said (London) property starting from the date of acquisition to its use was CC Thampi, Sumit Chadha and Robert Vadra,” it added federal agency has repeatedly submitted in 2020 that the London property, which is worth 1.9 million pounds belongs to Robert Vadra and CC Thampi played a crucial role in its sale.



